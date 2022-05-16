DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo for denying boarding to child with special needs

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to private carrier IndiGo for denying boarding to a child with special needs, an official release said on May 16.

The airline has been asked to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against it, the aviation sector regulator said.

The incident, which drew flak towards IndiGo, was reported on May 7 at the Ranchi Airport. Citing safety risks, the airline staffers had denied boarding to a teenager with special needs.

After the incident drew outrage, the DGCA had, in the past week, constituted a three-member inquiry committee to conduct a probe.

"The committee has submitted its report," the official release said, adding, "The findings of the committee prima facie indicate inappropriate handling of passengers by the IndiGo staff thereby resulting in certain non-conformances with the applicable regulations."

In view of the findings, "it has been decided to issue a show cause notice to the concerned airline through its authorized representative to explain as to why suitable enforcement action should not be taken against them for the non-conformances", it further said.

The airline has been provided an opportunity for personal hearing as well as for making written submissions "in next ten days from today i.e. till 26th of May 2022", the DGCA said.

"After hearing their submissions, appropriate action as per law would be taken," it noted.

The DGCA notice comes days after Civil Aviation Minister Jyotriaditya Scindia had marked his angst over the May 7 incident at Ranchi Airport. "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken," he had tweeted.

IndiGo, while expressing "regret" over the incident, said its staffers were forced to take a "difficult decision" considering the circumstances.

"While providing courteous and compassionate service to our customers is of paramount importance to us, the airport staff, in line with the safety guidelines, were forced to make a difficult decision as to whether this commotion would carry forward aboard the aircraft," the company had said in a statement issued last week.

The carrier added that it was nevertheless "distressed by the incident" and "offered to buy the teenager an electric wheelchair".

The entire incident had, notably, came to light on May 8 after a Facebook user Manisha Gupta uploaded a detailed post which sparked furore online.

Gupta claimed the teenager had calmed down with his parents' help and was ready to get on the Hyderabad-bound plane, but the staff member declared him a risk to other passengers and refused to let him and his family get on board. She also shared a video of passengers arguing with the IndiGo employee to let the child board the plane.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the flight, his parents -- who were with him -- also decided not to enter the plane on that day.

According to the airline, the family was given a hotel room and travelled to their destination the next morning.