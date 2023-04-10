 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DGCA issues advisory on handling unruly passengers

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:54 PM IST

The regulators' advisory comes on the backdrop of rising incidents involving disorderly passengers onboard flights.

China Flights Canceled

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Indian aviation regulator, issued an advisory on April 10 to airlines in the country to take strict action against unruly passengers to ensure aircraft safety.

The DGCA emphasized the existing provisions to deal with such passengers and the potential of their behavior to compromise flight safety.

This advisory follows a series of incidents involving disorderly passengers onboard flights. For instance, on April 10, Air India offloaded a 25-year-old male passenger from a Delhi-London flight for causing physical harm to two cabin crew members.

Similarly, on April 8, a drunk man attempted to open the emergency hatch mid-air on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

