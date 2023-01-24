DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh penalty on Air India for second mid-air peeing incident

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air India for the delay in reporting another episode of a "drunk" male passenger allegedly "urinating" on the blanket of a female passenger.

"Enforcement action in the form of financial penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed on Air India for not reporting the incident to DGCA and delaying in referring the matter to its Internal Committee, which is a violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements," the aviation regulator said in a report on January 24.

The second incident happened on December 6 on Air India flight 142, which was travelling from Paris to New Delhi.

On the same flight, another passenger — who was drunk — was caught smoking in the lavatory and he was not listening to the cabin crew, the regulator said.

The pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended. However, the DGCA said that the first incident was brought to its notice only on January 4. After the incident came to light, the regulator asked for a report on January 5. The regulator has issued a show cause notice to Air India’s accountable manager. The airline's response to the December 6 incident was “lackadaisical and delayed,” the DGCA had said in its report.

