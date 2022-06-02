DGCA imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Air Vistara for violating safety norms

Civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Air Vistara for violating safety regulations. The airline has been fined for violation of takeoff and landing clearance given to first officers without conducting any training.

A training is conducted for the first officer to land the aircraft in the simulator before they can do it at the aircraft with passengers onboard. In the same way, a captain is also trained at simulator before he/she can give landing to the first officer.

The aircraft was being landed by the first officer without the captain or the first officer trained at the simulator, which is a serious violation endangering lives of the passengers onboard. The lapse was detected during a landing in Indore.