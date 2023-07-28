DGCA imposes penalty on IndiGo for tail strike incidents

A special audit of IndiGo airlines was conducted by DGCA, during which they thoroughly examined the company's documentation and procedures pertaining to operations, training, engineering, and the FDM program

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on July 28 imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo airline for four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months in 2023.

According to a press note, a special audit of IndiGo airlines was conducted by DGCA, during which they examined the company's documentation and procedures pertaining to operations, training, engineering, and the FDM program.

The audits of the incidents brought forth deficiency in IndiGo's training & engineering procedure.

DGCA issued a show cause notice to the airlines, instructing them to submit their response within the specified timeframe. However, upon review at different levels, the provided reply was deemed unsatisfactory.

Additionally, the DGCA has directed the airline to make necessary amendments to their documents and procedures to comply with DGCA requirements and the guidelines provided by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM).