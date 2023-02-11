DGCA fines AirAsia Rs 20 lakh for violation of pilot training norms

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on budget carrier AirAsia for violation of pilot training requirements, the regulator said on February 11.

Eight examiners of AirAsia, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each for violations that were unearthed during an inspection.

The civil aviation regulator has suspended the Tata Group-owned airline’s head of training for three months after it found that some mandatory exercises were not done during pilot proficiency and instrument rating checks, DGCA said in a release.

“DGCA issued show-cause notices to accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations,” the regulator said.

It went through their written replies and then initiated action against them. The inspection was conducted between November 23 and November 25, 2022.

Moneycontrol News