 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

DGCA fines AirAsia Rs 20 lakh for violation of pilot training norms

Moneycontrol News
Feb 11, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST

Eight examiners, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each after it was found that a few mandatory exercises for pilots were not done during pilot proficiency checks

Eight examiners of AirAsia, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each for violations that were unearthed during an inspection.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on budget carrier AirAsia for violation of pilot training requirements, the regulator said on February 11.

Eight examiners of AirAsia, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each for violations that were unearthed during an inspection.

The civil aviation regulator has suspended the Tata Group-owned airline’s head of training for three months after it found that some mandatory exercises were not done during pilot proficiency and instrument rating checks, DGCA said in a release.

“DGCA issued show-cause notices to accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations,” the regulator said.