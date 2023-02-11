English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    DGCA fines AirAsia Rs 20 lakh for violation of pilot training norms

    Eight examiners, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each after it was found that a few mandatory exercises for pilots were not done during pilot proficiency checks

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 02:06 PM IST
    Eight examiners of AirAsia, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each for violations that were unearthed during an inspection.

    Eight examiners of AirAsia, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each for violations that were unearthed during an inspection.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on budget carrier AirAsia for violation of pilot training requirements, the regulator said on February 11.

    Eight examiners of AirAsia, too, were fined Rs 3 lakh each for violations that were unearthed during an inspection.

    The civil aviation regulator has suspended the Tata Group-owned airline’s head of training for three months after it found that some mandatory exercises were not done during pilot proficiency and instrument rating checks, DGCA said in a release.

    “DGCA issued show-cause notices to accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of M/s Air Asia (India) Ltd as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations,” the regulator said.