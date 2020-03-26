App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA extends suspension of international flights until April 14

This restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

Aviation regulator DGCA on March 26 said it has extended the suspension of scheduled international passenger services until April 14 midnight.

International flights into India were earlier barred till March 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

This restriction will, however, not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

In a circular, the DGCA said: "All scheduled international commercial passenger services shall remain closed till 18:30 hrs GMT of April 14, 2020."

The suspension on scheduled commercial passenger domestic flights is also going to remain in place until April 14 midnight.

The government had stopped domestic flight operations on March 24.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #aviation #coronavirus #DGCA #India Aviation

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.