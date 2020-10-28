DGCA extends suspension of international commercial flights till November 30

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 27, extended the suspension of international commercial flights till November 30, 2020, even as COVID-19 cases have seen a re-surge in Europe.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th November 2020," a notification from the industry regulator said.

Moneycontrol has seen copy of the communication. A senior official confirmed the development.

However, the DGCA stated that the above restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by it. Also, the aviation regulator stated that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the "competent authority" on case to case basis.

India has put in place air travel bubble arrangement with 18 countries. Under these, airlines from each of the countries are allowed to operate a specific number of flights to India every week. Similarly, Indian airlines have the right to operate to cities in these 18 countries.