172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|dgca-extends-suspension-of-international-commercial-flights-till-november-30-6027631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DGCA extends suspension of international commercial flights till November 30

Restrictions don't apply to cargo operations. Air travel bubble arrangements continue.

Moneycontrol News

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on October 27, extended the suspension of international commercial flights till November 30, 2020, even as COVID-19 cases have seen a re-surge in Europe.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th November 2020," a notification from the industry regulator said.

Moneycontrol has seen  copy of the communication. A senior official confirmed the development.

Close

However, the DGCA stated that the above restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by it. Also, the aviation regulator stated that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the "competent authority" on case to case basis.

India has put in place air travel bubble arrangement with 18 countries. Under these, airlines from each of the countries are allowed to operate a specific number of flights to India every week. Similarly, Indian airlines have the right to operate to cities in these 18 countries.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #Business #Companies #DGCA

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.