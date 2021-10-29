DGCA extends ban on international passenger flights until November 30

Representative Image

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international scheduled commercial passenger flights to and from India, which was scheduled to end on October 31.

The ban is now extended till November 30, the DGCA said in a notice on October 29.

Also, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis, the Indian regulatory body said.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The aviation authority has extended the ban several times since then.



While domestic flights resumed in May, international travel remained suspended as COVID-19 cases remained at high levels.



"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30th November 2021. This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," the notice reads.

However, the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA, the circular further added.