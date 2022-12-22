 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DGCA carriers out its highest number of surveillances for safety standards in 2022

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 08:10 PM IST

In its performance report for the year 2022, the DGCA said that these surveillances "ensure that various stakeholders in the civil aviation industry adhere to safety standards.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) undertook 4,378 surveillances till December 22 this year, as part of its safety oversight responsibilities, the aviation regulator said in a statement.

Out of the total surveys, 1,365 were unplanned ones, Arun Kumar, director general of civil aviation said. He added that the total number of surveillances were the highest ever number undertaken during a year.

"These surveillances include safety audits, ramp inspections, spot checks, night surveillance, etc," the DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA also issued air operator permits for scheduled air transport service to three operators -- GSEC Monarch and Deccan Aviation (India One Air) on June 24, SNV Aviation (Akasa Air) on July 7 and Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt Ltd (Quikjet) on December 12.

So far this year, the aviation watchdog has also issued the highest number of Commercial Pilot License (CPL) issued ever in the last decade, with 1131 licenses issued.