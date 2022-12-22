DGCA carriers out its highest number of surveillances for safety standards in 2022

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) undertook 4,378 surveillances till December 22 this year, as part of its safety oversight responsibilities, the aviation regulator said in a statement.

Out of the total surveys, 1,365 were unplanned ones, Arun Kumar, director general of civil aviation said. He added that the total number of surveillances were the highest ever number undertaken during a year.

"These surveillances include safety audits, ramp inspections, spot checks, night surveillance, etc," the DGCA said in a statement.

The DGCA also issued air operator permits for scheduled air transport service to three operators -- GSEC Monarch and Deccan Aviation (India One Air) on June 24, SNV Aviation (Akasa Air) on July 7 and Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt Ltd (Quikjet) on December 12.

So far this year, the aviation watchdog has also issued the highest number of Commercial Pilot License (CPL) issued ever in the last decade, with 1131 licenses issued.

Furthermore, 17220 flight crew licenses were issued/renewed so far in 2022 by the DGCA.

Kumar added that the new process for auto-filling of Pilot's e-logbook by way of integration of Aircraft System data of Scheduled Airline Operators with eGCA was also initiated in 2022.

Apart from fetching real time pilots' flying hours with accuracy with minimized manual intervention, this will help in timely submission of applications by the pilots for the issuance, renewal and endorsement of licenses by removal of multi-layer data-validation steps. While Indigo has implemented the same, other scheduled airlines are expected to implement in the next two months.

The DGCA also approved 24,213 medical assessments for flight crew and air traffic control officers in 2022. Out of all the medical tests 13,659 were class 1 medical tests, 4,834 Class 2 and 1,384 Class 3 medical assessments.

The DGCA als approved new flying training organisation viz. M/s Skynex Aero Pvt. Ltd. at Jalgaon Airport.

The watchdog also granted four approvals for starting operations at other operational bases and three no-objection certificates for setting up new flight training organizations in 2022.

DGCA added that its efforts undertaken in 2022 helped increase India's ranking by the International Civil Aviation Organization in 2022.

ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) of India was conducted in November 2022. As a result, the Effective Implementation score of India has risen from previous 69.95 percent to 85.49 percent, thereby changing India’s Safety Oversight ranking from 102 to 48 among the 193 contracting states.