DGCA asks IndiGo to ground an old A320neo plane for every new addition to fleet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) instructed IndiGo to ensure that, for every new A320neo plane that it adds to its fleet, it grounds an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine, CNBC-TV18 reported. A complete action plan on engine replacement was presented to the DGCA by the airline on November 25.

"Now onwards, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet shall lead to one of those with unmodified engines to be grounded... the new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as was being operated by the aircraft, which will be grounded," a senior DGCA official told news agency PTI.

As per the DGCA's directive, the InterGlobe Aviation-operated domestic carrier can put these grounded aircraft back into operations once their engines are replaced, sources told CNBC-TV18.

The official also told PTI that efforts undertaken by IndiGo to replace the unmodified PW engines on its A320neo planes do not "instill enough confidence with regard to the timely completion of the said task".

Earlier this month, in a strict directive that could disrupt the airline's operations, aviation regulator DGCA had asked IndiGo to fix 97 Airbus A320neo engines by January 31, 2020.