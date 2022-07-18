DGCA asks airlines to tighten regulations to avoid technical malfunctions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on July 18 tightened regulations for airlines and ordered a slew of instructions to keep a check on incidents of technical malfunctions in aircraft.

The aviation regulator has now mandated that an aircraft at base and transit stations will be released by certified staffers having an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer license with proper authorisation from their organisation by July 28.

"There have been reports of increased engineering related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times. In order to ensure that airlines are adhering to the laid down standards, DGCA has conducted several spot checks in the recent past," the DCGA said in a statement.

In its spot checks, the DGCA found that airlines in India have been improperly identifying the cause of reported defects, and been operating with limited engineering staff at airports.

Furthermore, the DGCA also noticed an increasing trend of airlines releasing aircraft under "minimum equipment list". Under this, an aircraft is cleared to fly by allowing a non-crirical component to be repaired or replaced within a certain time frame.

The DGCA's directive came a day after Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met top ministry and DGCA officials. Scindia also held a one on one with top brass of airlines to issue a one line directive -- safety is of paramount importance and there should be no compromise with the same.

In the past three months, Indian airlines have reported grounding of flights due to bird hits, cracked windshields, component failures, engine compressor surges and blade failures, flight deck indicator and system-related warnings, flight diversions, mid-air engine shutdowns, pressurisation problems, and a case of severe turbulence in the monsoon.

On July 6, the DGCA had also issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least nine incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19. The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.