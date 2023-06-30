DGCA asks airlines to prevent unauthorised entry in cockpit or face strict action

the DGCA asked the heads of all domestic airlines to sensitise their pilots and cabin crew to strictly follow the Aeronautical Information Circular rules.

In its letter, the DGCA asked the heads of all domestic airlines to sensitise their pilots and cabin crew to strictly follow the Aeronautical Information Circular rules and prevent any unauthorised entry into cockpits.

"The person(s) authorized for entry into the cockpit and occupy the jump seat, wherever provided in an aircraft registered in India during the flight, have been specified in the Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 17 of 2019," the DGCA said in its letter, adding that any non-compliance of the applicable regulation, shall be dealt with strictly and may also invite stringent enforcement action.

The DGCA's letter comes just a couple of weeks after multiple incidents of Air India's pilots inviting female friends into the cockpit were reported in the last few months.

"Such unauthorised presence in the cockpit is likely to distract the attention of cockpit crew from their sensitive functions and can lead to errors, which may jeopardise the safety of the aircraft operations," the DGCA said in the letter.

Air India had de-rostered two pilots on June 13, who allowed a female friend into the cockpit of a Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3. Earlier, the airline grounded another pilot for inviting a female friend into the cockpit of a Dubai-Delhi flight on February 27.

The DGCA had on June 22 suspended the license of an Air India pilot involved in the June 3rd incident for one year and had also suspended the license of the pilot involved in the February 27 incident for three months.

DGCA had also imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India for not taking prompt action on the 'safety-sensitive' issue after the February 27 incident.