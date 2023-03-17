DGCA announces 4.4% increase in summer schedule flights to 22,907

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 17 announced that for the summer schedule from March 26 to October 28, a total of 22,907 flights will operate per week from 110 airports, representing a 4.4% increase from the winter schedule. The DGCA stated that the Summer Schedule (SS) 2023 has been finalized after the slot conference meeting held in February 2023.

Among the 110 airports, six new airports, Jeypore, Cooch Behar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong, and Mopa (Goa), will be added to the list of destinations served by scheduled airlines, while Ziro and Hindon airports will not be included in the Summer Schedule 2023.

As per the schedule, IndiGo will operate the highest number of departures, with 11,465 flights per week, followed by Spice Jet with 2,240 flights, Air India with 2,178 flights, Vistara with 1,856 flights, Go First with 1,538 flights, Air Asia with 1,456 flights, Alliance Air with 887 flights, and Akasa Air with 751 flights.

However, some airlines will see a decline in flight numbers for the season, with Spice Jet (-29.85%), Vistara (-4.38%), Air Asia (-0.41%), and Alliance Air (-14.22%) being affected. On the other hand, IndiGo will see a 13% increase in the number of flights, while Go First will see a 10% growth, and Air India will have 9.45% more flights than in the winter schedule.