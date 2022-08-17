DGCA again asks airlines, airports to ensure strict COVID-19 guidelines as cases rise

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on August 17 asked all airlines and airports to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 protocols such as wearing face masks properly, in view of the rising cases across the country.

"Yes, it is getting serious and in view of this, we have reiterated our instructions to the stakeholders yesterday. We will follow it up with random checks," DGCA chief Arun Kumar said in a statement.

In a circular, the regulator also asked airport operators to take help from local police and security agencies and levy fines on people not wearing face masks.

The order comes after a recent Delhi High Court verdict. In June, the High Court said the DGCA should review its guidelines for face masks on flights in compliance with the Centre's instructions according to the Covid situation, saying it is not the court's job to issue directions on the subject to the aviation watchdog.

The DGCA had originally mandated the wearing of masks, except under some circumstances, in March last year following another Delhi HC order. While the rules have stayed in effect, they were not being fully enforced.