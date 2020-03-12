App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 10:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

DFS secretary Debasish Panda nominated on central board of RBI

"The Central Government has nominated Shri Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, New Delhi as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Shri Rajiv Kumar," the central bank said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said Department of Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda has been nominated on its central board.

"The Central Government has nominated Shri Debasish Panda, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, New Delhi as a Director on the Central Board of Reserve Bank of India vice Shri Rajiv Kumar," the central bank said in a statement.

The nomination of Panda is effective from March 11, 2020 and until further orders, it added.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:50 pm

tags #Business #India #Reserve Bank of India

