DFC to finance $50 million to Biological E to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity

The agreement will help bolster near-term COVID-19 response efforts and will also benefit long-term global health in India and throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 07:48 PM IST
Representative image (Reuters)

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will finance USD 50 million to Biological E Limited to increase its COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity. A media invitation from the US Consulate here said Chief Operating Officer of the DFC David Marchick and Biological E. Limited Managing Director Mahima Datla will formalize the financing agreement on October 25.

"On October 25, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) Chief Operating Officer David Marchick and Biological E. Limited Managing Director Mahima Datla will formalize a USD 50 million financing agreement to expand the company's capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines," it said. The agreement will help bolster near-term COVID-19 response efforts and will also benefit long-term global health in India and throughout the Indo-Pacific region, the US Consulate's invitation said.

DFC is America's development bank and partners with the private sector to finance solutions to the most critical challenges facing the developing world currently. Earlier in March at the Quad Leaders Summit, the United States, through the DFC, said it will work with Biological E Ltd., to finance increased capacity to support the city-based vaccine maker's effort to produce at least one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The manufacturing of the vaccine should be with Stringent Regulatory Authorization (SRA) and/or World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL), a Whitehouse press release had earlier said.
Tags: #biological e #COVID-19 vaccine #David Marchick #Development Finance Corporation
first published: Oct 23, 2021 07:48 pm

