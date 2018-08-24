App
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 07:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Dewan Housing plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore by NCDs

The company proposes to issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures amounting to Rs 1,000 crore plus a greenshoe option of up to Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation today said it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

The issue will open and close on August 30. The tenure of the bonds is four years.

Dewan Housing said it will list the bonds on BSE. The bonds are rated AAA by Care Rating. Shares of the company closed 0.27 percent down at Rs 657.70 per unit on BSE.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 07:45 pm

