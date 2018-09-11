DevOps talent attracts handsome pay package amid high demand: Report

As corporate India is adopting automation at a rapid rate, demand for 'DevOps talent' in the country has increased, and companies are ready to dole out pay packages as high as Rs 30 lakh per annum even for those with 0-5 year of experience, says a report. DevOps unifies software development (Dev) and software operation (Ops).

This approach has helped businesses all over the world speed up their development processes and businesses that hire for DevOps skills have seen a boost in deployment frequency and fewer failures.

As the skill-set required for this profile is niche, the compensation estimates for this role is also attractive.

For an experience range of 0-5 years, services companies pay around Rs 4-12 lakh, while product/internet companies pay as much as Rs 15-30 lakh per annum, the report by hiring solution provider Belong noted.

For those with 5-10 years experience, services companies offer Rs 10-22 lakh per annum, while internet/product companies offer Rs 30-60 lakh per annum. For an experience range of over 10 years product/internet companies pay over Rs 65 lakh per annum.

The report further noted that DevOps talent pool is concentrated in Bangalore, NCR region, Pune and Hyderabad. These four regions make up for 63 percent of the overall talent pool.

The majority of talent pool resides with ITeS companies where tech giants like TCS, IBM, Infosys, Accenture and Cognizant host the biggest chunk of DevOps talent.

Companies like Adobe, VMWare and RedHat host the majority of the talent in the computer software and product industry, the report said, adding that firms such as Expedia, Paytm, Ola, Amazon and Flipkart have bigger talent pool than most in the internet/e-commerce and startup space.

The total talent pool that was researched for this study was around 12,000.