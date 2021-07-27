Devesh Sachdev succeeds Manoj Kumar Nambiar as chairperson of microfinance industry association MFIN

Microcredit industry association and self-regulatory organisation Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN), on 27 July, announced the election of Devesh Sachdev, Founder and CEO, Fusion Microfinance, as its Chairperson.

Sachdev succeeded Manoj Kumar Nambiar, MD at Arohan Financial Services, who served as the Chair of the Governing Board for the last two years. Nambiar retired from the MFIN Board after completing his three-year stint. Sachdev has moved up from being the Vice-Chair of MFIN. Prashant Thakker, Executive Director and CEO, Centrum Microcredit, was elected Vice-Chairperson of the Governing Board.

MFIN also announced the induction of Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD & CEO, CreditAccess Grameen, and Amardeep Singh Sarma, MD & CEO of Midland Microfin, as Board Members at its twelfth Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Sachdev said that the microfinance sector has grown to be the second largest asset class after mortgages and is considered a very important tool for financial inclusion.

“RBI’s (Reserve Bank of India) discussion paper on asset based regulation will trigger a paradigm shift and will fuel the next phase of growth for the sector,” Sachdev said.

According to data released by another industry association Sa-Dhan, the combined micro credit portfolio of all lenders as on March 31, 2021 stood at Rs 2.47 lakh crore, of which banks accounted for a market share of 44 per cent, followed by non-bank MFIs who had a 32 per cent market share.

The twelfth AGM also saw Jugal Kataria, Group Controller, Satin Creditcare Network and Tarun Mehndiratta, COO, Fusion Microfinance, elected to the Enforcement Committee of MFIN, which guides and oversees the self-regulatory function at MFIN.

MFIN is an association comprising 58 microfinance non-banking financial companies (NBFC-MFIs) and 39 associates, including banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and NBFCs. It is also the self-regulatory organisation for regulated NBFC-MFIs. MFIN acts as a bridge between them and the regulators to build a dialogue for greater transparency, better policy frameworks and stronger client protection standards for responsible lending, thus enabling the microfinance industry to partake in meeting the larger financial inclusion goals.