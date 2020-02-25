App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Developers need to be responsible, should focus on trust, inclusivity: Satya Nadella

The India-born top executive also highlighted that developers should work with diverse teams, so that "unconscious biases" do not creep into the models used for developing artificial intelligence (AI).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Satya Nadella
File image: Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said developers should focus on ethics and building trust when developing solutions to ensure that the benefits of technology are available for everyone.

The India-born top executive also highlighted that developers should work with diverse teams, so that "unconscious biases" do not creep into the models used for developing artificial intelligence (AI).

"Technology is becoming so ubiquitous and pervasive in society in our lives. (It) also comes with responsibility. Every single choice of developer around design ethos, the ethics of the diverse team are going to matter in terms of are we going to create a more inclusive world?" Nadella said at the 'Future Decoded' event here.

Close

He further said the question that needs to be kept in mind is that would these solutions be used for prosperity across industries like retail, healthcare and agriculture or "is it just going to be a narrow sliver of society?"

related news

"I think inclusivity around the surplus that gets created by digital technology, is going to be important," he told an audience comprising developers, partners and customers.

According to Microsoft, there are about 4.2 million developers in India and the country is poised to become the numero uno destination for such talent in the coming years.

Nadella, who is on a three-day trip to India, pointed out that platform developers are "first responders" and have to develop trust into technology.

"Every bank that builds an app will have to deal with trust, and trust around AI and the AI models they deploy. The core cybersecurity of their asset, their customers' data...if there is a real currency of the next 10 years, (it) is how diverse and inclusive your teams are that are building all these technologies - gender diversity, ethnic diversity - because there is no protection against unconscious bias other than diversity," he said.

With AI being used to generate almost human-like responses, ethics is beginning to be a core part of discussions around training of models for AI. For example, if a developer has a negative bias towards a certain thing, this bias can creep into the solution and impact the output of the solution.

Talking about trust, Nadella pointed out that the company is meeting all the data residency laws in different countries.

"We have 57 data centre regions. We have three regions in India (Pune, Chennai and Mumbai)...as we are expanding around the world in all of these regions, that means we are also meeting all the data residency and data sovereignty laws," he added.

On Monday, Nadella participated in a fireside chat with Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 03:22 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Microsoft #Mukesh Ambani #Satya Nadella

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.