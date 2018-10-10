App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Deutsche Telekom to launch commercial 5G operations in 2020

Chief executive Tim Hoettges renewed a pledge to invest 5.5 billion euros a year in building Telekom's broadband network in Germany

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Deutsche Telekom will launch commercial 5G operations in Germany in 2020, as long as enough commercial devices are available, Chief Executive Tim Hoettges said on Wednesday as he pledged to keep up the pace of network investments.

Hoettges renewed a pledge to invest 5.5 billion euros ($6.32 billion) a year in building Telekom's broadband network in Germany, according to a statement issued before a meeting on network strategy to be hosted by Germany's main industry lobby.

His comments signalled the intent of Deutsche Telekom, the market leader that is partly state-owned, to out-invest its competitors as Germany prepares to auction 5G licences in early 2019.

Yet Hoettges also appealed for cooperation on building out Germany's fibre-optic network, critical both for providing gigabit-speed internet connections and ensuring that 5G services such as networked factories and smart cities can operate.

related news

"5G is not just another network, but an important element of value addition in our customers' products," Hoettges said, adding that he would invite industry to join in the development of a standardised European 5G platform.

Deutsche Telekom would host a user conference to assess the demands on its 5G network, he added.

Germany, along with most European countries, is lagging countries like Japan, Korea or the United States in its plans to roll out 5G services. A lack of available 5G-enabled smartphones is a key concern when it comes to offering retail services.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.