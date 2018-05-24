Deutsche Bank retains hold on Motherson Sumi, cuts target to Rs 340, stock falls 4%

Auto ancillary company Motherson Sumi Systems share price fell 6 percent intraday on Wednesday after March quarter earnings missed analyst expectations.

Consolidated profit during the quarter grew by 9.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 518.4 crore, backed by revenue growth. Weak operating margin performance and lower other income hit bottomline growth.

Revenue from operations in March quarter shot up 36.9 percent to Rs 15,408 crore YoY, driven by Samvardhana Motherson Peguform (SMP) and Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec (SMR) that reported 21 percent and 6 percent growth, respectively.

Research firm Deutsche Bank has maintained a hold rating on the stock and has cut target to Rs 340 from Rs 360 per share. The firm expects FY18-20 EBITDA and EPS CAGR at 25 percent and 33 percent.

On the other hand, Kotak Securities has maintained a sell on the stock with a price target of Rs 265.

It is of the view that Q4 results were marginally better than estimates but internals were quite weak.

Order book could lead to slowdown in revenue growth of the company, it added.

"We are very grateful for the continued trust of our customers, which reflects in our order book being the highest ever at Rs 1.3 lakh crore (Euro 17.2 billion) at SMRP BV," Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, MSSL said.

At 13:28 hrs Motherson Sumi Systems was quoting at Rs 305.30, down Rs 12.05, or 3.80 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 325.80 and an intraday low of Rs 303.30.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 395.00 and 52-week low Rs 278.81 on 20 December, 2017 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.