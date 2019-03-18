Deutsche Bank may establish Indian unit to acquire bad loans

Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank is considering setting up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) in India to acquire bad loans, Bloomberg reported.

With this move, Deutsche Bank will join foreign investors -- Lone Star Funds, KKR and BlackStone -- that have either set up ARCs in India or bought existing ones.

Bank of America (BofA), too, is planning to establish a similar company in India, the news agency reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Overseas investors cannot directly buy distressed debt from lenders in India, but can purchase them through tie-ups with local units. This rule made Deutsche Bank feel the need to set-up its own Indian unit, a source told the news agency.

New York-based Blackstone Group and Hong Kong-based SSG Capital Management have bought existing ARCs in India, while BofA and SC Lowy have undertaken deals through Indian firms by paying them a fee.

India, along with Italy, has one of the worst bad loan ratios among the world’s top 10 economies, as per Bloomberg data.

More than 29 ARCs have been established in India after Parliament passed a law in 2002 to help banks clear their balance sheets.

BofA has not taken a final decision yet and might choose to drop the proposal, the report stated.