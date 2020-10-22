172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|deutsche-bank-in-talks-to-sell-it-unit-as-it-trims-staff-tcs-in-fray-5996191.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Deutsche Bank in talks to sell IT unit as it trims staff, TCS in fray

The sale would help Deutsche reach its goal of shedding 18,000 staff overall to cut costs and restore profitability

Reuters
Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank

Germany's Deutsche Bank is in talks to sell IT services division Postbank Systems, people with knowledge of the matter said on October 22. A potential buyer is India's Tata Consultancy Services, they added.

Postbank Systems has around 1,400 employees, mainly in the German city of Bonn. A sale would help Deutsche reach its goal of shedding 18,000 staff overall to cut costs and restore profitability.

Bloomberg News first reported the development.

Deutsche Bank and TCS declined to comment.
First Published on Oct 22, 2020 02:56 pm

