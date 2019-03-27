Dethroned: Founders who were nudged out from their companies

BV Raju | The founder and chairman of Raasi Cements, Raju (inset) faced a hostile takeover bid from India Cements Limited in 1998. Raju and the company put up stiff resistance and at one point, it did seem that the takeover bid would be thwarted. However, some key shareholders, which included close relatives, struck a deal with ICL Chairman N Srinivasan, sealing Raju's fate. Raju had to give in and ICL increased their stake in the company to 85 percent later. (Image: BV Raju/Reuters)