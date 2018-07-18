Deterioration in India's macros largely due to outside circumstances: Deepak Parekh

Moneycontrol News

The deterioration in some of India's macros has been largely due to circumstances outside of India's control, HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh said on Tuesday.

"At the start of calendar year 2018, India's macros looked in good shape, but six months down the line, there are some significant changes in the global environment. And the unfortunate part is that the deterioration in some of the macros in India is largely an outcome of circumstances beyond India's control," Parekh said while addressing the media at the HDFC AMC IPO press meet.

Emerging markets, including India, have faced the effects of a strengthening dollar, rising US interest rates, and increasing oil prices, the HDFC chairman said.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC)'s initial public offer will open for subscription on July 25.

Parekh also spoke about the depreciation of the Indian rupee, mutual funds' growth prospects in India, and his outlook for the market.

On the falling rupee

Parekh said that the recent fall in the rupee's value vis-a-vis the dollar is not worrisome.

"India stands out well when placed against countries like South Africa, Brazil, Turkey, Argentina, amongst several others that have bled with currency depreciations ranging between 12 to 30 percent. Many believe that the Indian Rupee is still overvalued. It is important to reiterate that the Indian currency depreciation is not worrisome, especially with forex reserves at over $405 billion," he said.

On mutual funds' growth in India

The HDFC chairman said that the scope for mutual funds to grow in India is immense.

"What gives rise to optimism on mutual fund growth is that India is already seeing a gradual shift in household savings with a reducing dominance of physical savings and a growing share of financial savings," he said.

On the outlook for markets

The equity market is expected to be skittish in the near term, Parekh said, adding that it will look at a number of factors, such as rate announcement by the US Federal Reserve, inflation rates, and oil prices.

He also pointed out that since this is a pre-election year, the market will also closely track government policies.

"In a pre-election year, markets will also closely track government policies and will accord a premium to credible policies," Parekh said.