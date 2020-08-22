172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|despite-trump-administrations-ban-tiktok-says-itll-continue-to-operate-in-us-5740721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 08:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Despite Trump administration’s ban, TikTok says it’ll continue to operate in US

Citing national security concerns, the Donald Trump administration has ordered parent company ByteDance to either sell TikTok’s US business or shutdown its American operations completely.

Moneycontrol News

TikTok will continue to operate its music-video app in the United States despite the Donald Trump administration threatening to place a ban on its business, Bloomberg has reported quoting the company’s senior executive Vanessa Pappas.

“We believe we have multiple paths forward to ensure that we continue to provide this amazing app experience to the millions of Americans who come to rely on it every day,” said Pappas, the general manager of TikTok’s business in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Earlier in August, United States President Donald Trump had issued an executive order calling ByteDance – the parent company – to sell TikTok’s US business, or shutdown its American operations completely, citing national security concerns. The US government has given ByteDance 90 days to do so.

Explained: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?

“We’ve made it clear that we strongly disagree with the conclusions of CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the US) and we're certainly disappointed in the outcome that we saw there," Pappas said. “We still haven't been presented with any evidence to back up those claims and assertions."

Multiple tech giants are being seen as potential buyers for TikTok’s American business, including Microsoft, Oracle and Twitter.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 08:51 am

tags #Business #ByteDance #Companies #TikTok #United States

