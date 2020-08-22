Despite Trump administration’s ban, TikTok says it’ll continue to operate in US

TikTok will continue to operate its music-video app in the United States despite the Donald Trump administration threatening to place a ban on its business, Bloomberg has reported quoting the company’s senior executive Vanessa Pappas.

“We believe we have multiple paths forward to ensure that we continue to provide this amazing app experience to the millions of Americans who come to rely on it every day,” said Pappas, the general manager of TikTok’s business in the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Earlier in August, United States President Donald Trump had issued an executive order calling ByteDance – the parent company – to sell TikTok’s US business, or shutdown its American operations completely, citing national security concerns. The US government has given ByteDance 90 days to do so.

“We’ve made it clear that we strongly disagree with the conclusions of CFIUS (Committee on Foreign Investment in the US) and we're certainly disappointed in the outcome that we saw there," Pappas said. “We still haven't been presented with any evidence to back up those claims and assertions."