Despite record drop in earnings and GDP in Q1, India Inc sees more than a silver lining for FY21

Bad news from Q1 seems to be pouring in, much like the incessant rains in Mumbai, for India Inc.

The GDP contraction - by 23.9 percent - was much worse than the forecast of a 18.3 percent drop. It is the biggest contraction on record, and the steepest fall among the world's top economies.

BSE 100 companies saw their sales plummeting by an average 30 percent year-on-year, says a report by Credit Suisse. Operating profit, the report added, dropped 35 percent. The decline was most for energy sector (down by 57 percent) and auto (20 percent).

The results were accompanied by wide spread layoffs and salary cuts. For instance in aviation, more than half of the industry workforce has been sent on leave without pay.

But there is a silver lining - more than one actually - amid the dark clouds. The same Credit Suisse report says that some sectors such as IT and telecom saw an improvement in their margins. And scores of companies, from financial, FMCG and pharma sectors grew by over 10 percent.

A Bloomberg story adds that even though the revenues of 47 NSE Nifty 50 Index companies dropped 40 percent in the first quarter, nearly two-third of them met or exceeded estimates.

These positives tally with the commentary given by companies on the rest of the year, with most of them being cautiously optimistic. Here's a brief look at what these firms said, across sectors. Most of them see a definite recovery, and in some cases going back to pre-COVID-19 levels, by the first quarter of FY21.

Information Technology

For the quarter ended June 2020, which was expected to bear the brunt of the pandemic, IT firms performed better than expected, in terms of growth and deal closures. This was in part aided by vendor consolidation and tech spending in the areas of cloud, work from home solutions and automation. Clients had no option but to invest in technology to ensure business continuity amid the pandemic.

Though the outlook is better than what the companies thought in April, IT firms are divided on their recovery. According to executives, recovery could begin as early as October or as late as early first quarter of FY22.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO, TCS , during the Q1 results announcement said that the worst is over for the company and expects recovery starting Q3. C Vijayakumar, CEO, HCL Tech , in a recent interaction with Moneycontrol, said that he expects the recovery from Q4 or early Q1 FY22.

Automobile

Demand has sequentially improved over the last three months in passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments. Almost all companies have witnessed either demand reaching pre-COVID-19 levels or were at about 90-95 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels. Companies like Hyundai have moved to a third and final shift at their plants.

The outlook for the rest of the year remains positive provided there are no production-related hiccups or further contraction in the economy. Automakers (PV and 2W) are expecting the festive period to be better than last year due to the low base effect.

Any intervention by the government in the form of an incentive-based scheme will be an added bonus. Two-wheeler companies especially hope that the government comes good on its statement on a GST cut. Nevertheless companies are still going ahead with scheduled launches. More than a dozen launches are planned in the remaining part of the year.

Amid the pandemic, IT industry have fared better than expected as they were able to adopt to the new normal faster than expected. The IT firms were able to enable work from home for over 90 percent of their 50 lakh workforce in just a couple of weeks. This enabled them to support their clients during the pandemic, with an increased level of productivity.



"Demand has continued to outstrip supply in July and August and this augurs well for the upcoming months. Supply will eventually catch up with demand. But we have to be mindful of the upcoming Shradh period too. But overall we are very positive for the festive months and for the remaining part of the year", said a top executive of a two-wheeler manufacturer in north India.

Shashank Srivastava, director (sales and marketing), Maruti Suzuki said in an analysts call, "It's so difficult to make a clear prediction of what the demand is going to be. However, having said that, the bounce-back has been encouraging, and we are looking forward with a lot of optimism."