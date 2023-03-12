 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite India's plurality, govt still believes marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals: LGBTQ+ members

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

In an affidavit before the Supreme Court which is scheduled to hear the matter on Monday, the Centre has said legal validation of same-sex marriage would cause a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

Activists and members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticised the Centre's opposition to granting recognition to same-sex marriage, saying despite India's plurality and diversity the government still believes that marriage rights can only be given to heterosexuals.

It, however, added that non-heterosexual forms of marriages or unions between individuals though not recognised are not unlawful.

Reacting to the Centre's affidavit, equal rights activist Harish Iyer and a member of the community said India is a nation of plurality not homogeneity.