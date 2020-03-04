App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 09:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: IRDAI to insurance cos

In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector borne diseases.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Regulator Irdai on March 4 asked insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for coronavirus infection, which has impacted thousands of people worldwide.

In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage, insurers are introducing products for various specific diseases, including vector borne diseases.

"For the purpose of meeting health insurance requirements of various sections, insurers are advised to design products covering the costs of treatment for coronavirus," the regulator said in a circular.

Close
There are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in India.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 09:22 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Irdai

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.