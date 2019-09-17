Depression, anxiety mount as slowdown takes a toll on executives: Report

Indian economy is not the only one taking a beating in the current downturn. The pressure is telling on executives, who are at the forefront of the economic activity, as well, as they grapple with depression and anxiety.

The suicide of Café Coffee Day (CCD) founder VG Siddhartha had shone the light on the stress that work brings.

There is a realisation that the slowdown, market competitiveness, financial uncertainty, heightened government regulations and scrutiny, and overall environment is adding to the pressure.

Shobhana Mittal, a psychiatrist at Cosmos Institute of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences (CIMBS), told The Economic Times that the profile of those suffering from anxiety-related disorders include hired and self-employed professionals and their spouses as well.

Most fear unrealistic targets, job loss, losses in business or financial uncertainty. Studies have indicated that the number of company executives suffering mentally jumped in the past six months, with those who suffered financial losses displaying suicidal behaviour.

In fact, a CIMBS study found that the slump in mental health wellness among senior professionals spiked 3x over the six-month period. And corporate assistance programme Optum recorded 16 percent stress related complaints, a 50 percent jump from 2018.

A majority of those seeking help came from sectors such as auto, telecom, real estate and finance, which have been worse hit by the slowdown, say experts.

There is some relief though. Increased awareness has seen more professionals seek counselling, with the younger generation displaying more openness to mental wellbeing.

Santrupt Misra, CEO of the carbon black business, Aditya Birla Group, said, “A seasoned CEO should know that economic cycle comes and goes. One must focus on factors that are controllable by the individual and the organisation. Things that you cannot control, there is no point sweating about it.”