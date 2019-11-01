Deposits in banks are safer than you think – A risk manager's perspective

Abhishek Sinha

My friend from the US has just returned to India. He could not secure a green card and flew back with savings of Rs 3 crore. He realised that the Indian economy is witnessing falling growth rates and the stock

markets are hence volatile. Instead of "risking" the money in stock markets, he decided he would invest in fixed deposits with a leading public sector bank.

He soon found out that if banks defaulted, he would be paid only rupees one lakh. In other words, he was "risking" all the deposits other than Rs 1 lakh and this he loathed. He turned to me to know whether he should withdraw all his money from fixed deposits. Being over obsessed with risk and investing without understanding it can be dangerous. Hence, I believe it is important to understand what risk is before investing.

Risk is uncertainty involved in earning the returns and can be quantified objectively. Return is contingent upon certain instances in the future and the only truth about future is uncertainty. Thus, there is nothing called risk free in the real world.

To add to this, risk and expected return move in the same direction. This does not mean that risk and actual return will also m ove in the same direction.

On the contrary, higher the risk lower are the chances of realizing the returns due to higher level of uncertainty. Hence, higher risks do not necessarily lead to higher actual returns. So if you are risk-

averse low-risk instruments such as post office deposits and bank deposits with lower expected returns and more consistent and predictable actual returns should be preferred.

With investors now worried about returns from a fixed deposit we need to answer the question my friend has asked – "Are low interest-paying bank deposits safe?"

Public deposits with banks are supposed to be low-risk instruments Public deposits are safe with the banks as there are regulations in place which makes the chances of banks defaulting on their payments a remote possibility.

Banks do default; however, it is rarest of the rare events and

government across the globe leave no stones unturned to prevent such occurrences. Bank's failures not only impact the depositors it impacts all other banks and hence the economy. Anything that impacts the economy can have political implications. Hence, governments across the world leave no stone unturned to save a failing bank.

Banks need to follow international risk control mechanisms laid down in the form of BASEL norms. These norms are updated regularly to plug loopholes if any in the system. Then the question remains unanswered why do banks default?

There are two primary reasons for default of banks according to academic research – "opaqueness" in the system and “run on the banks”.

Opaqueness refers to the situation where there is a risk management lapse due to lack of transparency and hence an opportunity for the employees to circumvent rules and cause material losses for the banks. This can be accomplished both by bank employees trading on behalf of the bank or lending on behalf of the bank.

This opaqueness also increases the risk in the overall banking system as one bank’s collapse may impact the other banks it has borrowed from or it has an open position with. Here the banks need to be "risk intelligent" and learn from each lapse. With consistent up-gradation in the risk management system globally there is a decrease in opaqueness and a few

recent research papers have also argued that banks are now not more opaque than other firms.

With the tightening of prudential norms, the evergreening of loans and procedural norms should now become less frequent. The other major cause for a default stems from the panic of depositors. This is known as "run on the bank".

When a large number of depositors withdraw money at the same time banks face a liquidity crunch. Banks inherently suffer from maturity mismatch and depend on low-cost funding sources such as current account, savings account, and fixed deposits. Hence, if deposits are withdrawn all at

once, it impacts bank's asset-liability position adversely.

Thus, panicking only impacts the safest source of investment that an individual has. To conclude, the bank deposits are less risky than other classes of investments and suits those investors who are risk averse. If risk really worries you, it is advisable to spread your fixed deposits

over banks. This would lead to diversification of risk and hence reduce risk.

Thus, if an investor is like my "certainty loving friend" the best he can do is invest in less risky investments rather than trying to avoid risk completely.