'Depends on who gives the ranking' Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on India being ranked 161 in press freedom

Supreme Court

On May 9, the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, responded to the Supreme Court's oral observation regarding India's ranking of 161 for press freedom. Mehta stated that the credibility of the ranking depends on the organization that provided the ranking. Recently, the non-profit organization Reporters Without Borders published the World Press Freedom Index, which placed India at the 161st rank out of 180 countries, behind countries such as Afghanistan (152), Pakistan (150), and Somalia (141).

The conversation between Justice KM Joseph and the Solicitor General occurred during the hearing of a batch of cases challenging the remission granted by the Gujarat government to the 11 convicts who had gang-raped Bilkis Bano and murdered her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court deferred the pleas to July 10 after directing the writ petitioners to take steps for fresh service to the convicts who have not yet received notice of the filing of the case. The Court also directed the publication of public notice about the case in Gujarat Samachar and Sandesh so that the convicts can enter appearance in the case. The case was heard solely to ascertain whether notice of the case being filed was given to the convicts.

On April 18, the Supreme Court questioned the Gujarat government over the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year, stating that the gravity of the offence should have been considered, and asked whether there was any application of mind. The Court also questioned the parole granted to the convicts during their incarceration period, asking for reasons for their premature release. The Centre and the Gujarat government had also told the Court they may file a plea seeking a review of its March 27 order asking them to be ready with original files on the grant of remission.

On March 27, the Supreme Court had termed the gang-rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots as a "horrendous" act and asked the Gujarat government whether uniform standards, as followed in other cases of murder, were applied while granting remission to the 11 convicts in the case. It had sought a response from the Centre, Gujarat government, and others on the plea filed by Bano, who has challenged the remission of the sentences.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15 last year.

The Supreme Court is seized of PILs filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, Revati Laul, an independent journalist, Roop Rekha Verma, who is a former vice chancellor of the Lucknow University, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra against the release of the convicts.

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing from the riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

"We direct that in the writ petitions where service is not complete on private respondents, the petitioners will take steps for fresh service on unserved respondents. We also direct the publication of public notice for effectuating service on unserved respondents. The Registry shall inform the unserved parties...one publication will be in Gujarati and one in the English language having circulation in the area. We direct the publication of public notice for effectuating service on unserved respondents on Gujarat Samachar and Sandesh. Notice shall indicate the date of hearing as July 10, 2023," the Court said.