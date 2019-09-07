Dentsu Aegis Network promotes Ashish Bhasin to APAC CEO

Dentsu Aegis Network promoted Ashish Bhasin, CEO Greater South to CEO APAC, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Bhasin will focus on accelerating growth and delivering greater operational rigour and leadership across the region, as per a company statement issued on September 6.

Based in Singapore, he will report to Takaki Hibino, executive chairman, Dentsu Aegis Network APAC.

Bhasin will maintain his role as chairman, Dentsu Aegis Network India. While Anand Bhadkamkar, COO and CFO South Asia, has been promoted to CEO, Dentsu Aegis Network India.

Singapore will become part of the Greater South Cluster and Bhasin will continue to oversee the Cluster. He will work with Hibino to find a successor.

"I am thrilled to be taking on this new role within the APAC region. There is never a more exciting time to be in this business; our competitive landscape is becoming more complex and fragmented while our clients are crying out for long-term vision and simplicity," Bhasin said.

Calling Bhasin’s appointment "critical for the region", Hibino said, "Bhasin was a clear candidate from the start with a proven track record of delivering long-term and consistent growth. Under his leadership, the business in India is now the second-largest advertising and media organisation by revenue in the market."