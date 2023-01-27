Dental, nursing jobs gain momentum; US tops overseas job search: Report

Demand for talent in India was high across various categories in the last month of 2022 as the relative resurgence of business normalcy in a post-pandemic world brought buoyancy back, jobs site Indeed said in a report.

Dental (17.9 percent) and nursing (12.9 percent) had the highest share of job postings for a combined 30.8 percent. Food services (8.8 percent) and construction (8.2 percent) and civil engineering (8.2 percent) were the other sectors that made up the top five in terms of share of job postings, according to Indeed’s monthly insights report for December.

“Despite global uncertainties, we are seeing growth in several job categories, indicating that hiring in India is positive,” Sashi Kumar, head of sales at Indeed, said in a statement. “Overall job postings as of January also stand at 203 percent above the pre-pandemic baseline of February 2020.”

The unemployment rate in the country increased to 8.3 percent in December from 8 percent in November, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said. Fears of a global recession have led global tech companies to lay off employees, hurting the workforce in India as well. Startups too are trimming their staff strength.

"If the Union budget focuses on job creation, it will definitely boost the Indian job sector. The first two quarters of 2023 will determine how the jobs landscape will shape up in India," Kumar said.

UPRERA disposes of over 88% consumer complaints, most of them against promoters According to Indeed, even sectors like marketing, among the earliest to lay off people during the pandemic, have picked up steam with an over 6 percent share of job postings in December. Therapy appeared in the top 10 job categories with a 6.3 percent share. Indeed said there has been a movement to address issues like stress, burnout and mental health at work, which was highlighted in the demand for therapy roles. Other categories included architecture (7.2 percent), education (7.1 percent), and media (5.8 percent). US tops the cross-border search The data showed that Bengaluru topped the list of cities in job postings, with 16.5 percent of the total share, followed by Mumbai at 8.23 percent, Pune at 6.33 percent, and Chennai at 6.1 percent. Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Kochi, Jaipur, and Mohali contributed about 6.9 percent, showcasing the rising demand for talent in tier-2 cities. ALSO READ | Decoding the aftereffects of layoffs: Non-tech jobs gain an edge, startups lose sheen The US was the most popular destination for Indians seeking jobs overseas. Over 39 percent of the searches by users in India looking for jobs abroad were for the US. Canada followed with 17.23 percent, Great Britain with 14.34 percent, and the United Arab Emirates with 13.79 percent, according to Indeed. There has been a significant increase in the number of people searching for jobs abroad after travel restrictions associated with the pandemic were eased and several sectors opened up, Indeed said.

Moneycontrol News