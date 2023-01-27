English
    Dental, nursing jobs gain momentum; US tops overseas job search: Report

    Marketing, one of the earliest to lay off employees during the pandemic, has picked up steam, accounting for over 6 percent of job postings.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST
    Therapy appeared in the top 10 job categories with a 6.3 percent share.

    Demand for talent in India was high across various categories in the last month of 2022 as the relative resurgence of business normalcy in a post-pandemic world brought buoyancy back, jobs site Indeed said in a report.

    Dental (17.9 percent) and nursing (12.9 percent) had the highest share of job postings for a combined 30.8 percent. Food services (8.8 percent) and construction (8.2 percent) and civil engineering (8.2 percent) were the other sectors that made up the top five in terms of share of job postings, according to Indeed’s monthly insights report for December.

    “Despite global uncertainties, we are seeing growth in several job categories, indicating that hiring in India is positive,” Sashi Kumar, head of sales at Indeed, said in a statement. “Overall job postings as of January also stand at 203 percent above the pre-pandemic baseline of February 2020.”

    The unemployment rate in the country increased to 8.3 percent in December from 8 percent in November, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy said. Fears of a global recession have led global tech companies to lay off employees, hurting the workforce in India as well. Startups too are trimming their staff strength.