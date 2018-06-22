Denim to drive apparel sector growth: Arvind Limited

Textiles-to-retail conglomerate Arvind Limited today projected a promising future for the apparel sector and said denim would be the driver of fashion trends in the country.

"There is a promising future for apparel and denim is the biggest driver of fashion trends in India. While the Indian economy is growing at about 7 per cent, denim is growing at 12 per cent to 14 per cent," Chief Executive Officer of the Denims, Arvind Limited, Amir Akhtar said.

He was speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of an event "Arvind Denim for Good 2018", jointly organised by Arvind and Invista, where future innovations in the denim segment were showcased.

He said the company produced 140 million metres of denim annually.

The event here also showcases latest lines of Arvind brands such as 'Boomerang' 'Azurite' and 'Hybrid Chinos'.