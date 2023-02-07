 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Denied relief by SC, Rapido appeals to Maharashtra to take holistic view on taxi aggregators

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:16 PM IST

Rapido's services have been suspended in Maharashtra since January 20, and said it is evaluating its legal options.

While the Supreme Court denied Rapido's request for relief, it did order the state government to develop a bike taxi policy by March 31.

Hours after bike taxi and auto aggregator Rapido was denied relief from the Supreme Court over its services being blocked in Maharashtra, the platform appealed to the state government to take a "holistic view" of the matter at hand.

In a statement, Rapido said it was evaluating its legal options.

In January, Maharashtra, through a government resolution, prohibited the aggregation of non-transport vehicles, including two-, three-, and four-wheelers, in an effort to improve public road safety. It had said that if aggregators were to be permitted, it would require detailed consideration in terms of guidelines, terms and conditions and framework.

Rapido's services have been suspended in the state since January 20. It had informed the Bombay High Court that it had applied for a licence.