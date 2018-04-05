Den Networks to expand internet services to 100 cities in 2018

Broadcasting and cable TV service provider Den Networks today said it plans to expand its internet services to 100 cities across India this year.

The company, which has already started its first phase of expansion in 15 cities, is looking to roll out its services in over 500 cities in the coming 2-3 years, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

"This is a game changing moment not just for Den but also for the internet users in the country," Den Networks CEO S N Sharma said.

Citing an Ookla report, the company said while India globally ranks 67th in fixed broadband speeds with an average download speed of 20.72 Mbps, mobile broadband speeds still lag at 109th rank with an average download speed of 9.01 Mbps.

The expansion plan is in sync with the massive growth in internet consumption in the country, the company said adding it intends to tap the high-potential market by capitalising on its existing cable TV infrastructure and providing hi-speed fixed broadband internet.

"For Den it will mean a minimum investment whereas for our users it will mean best in class internet speed," Sharma said.

The rollout will be through a franchisee model.