Den Networks, Hathway Cable, Siti fall 5-18% after Jio launches JioGigaFiber

Shares of cable TV service providers Den Networks and Hathway Cable fell 11 percent and 18 percent intraday respectively after Reliance Industries' launched ultra high speed fixed line broadband services for homes and enterprises on Thursday. Siti Networks shares also lost as much as 5.5 percent.

The fall in shares is due to likely impact of this new fiber broadband service on existing cable TV service providers' customer base.

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries at the 41st Annual General Meeting said it has launched its ultra high speed fixed line broadband services for homes and enterprises under the brand 'JioGigaFiber'. "Fiber will redefine 24/7 emergency help for all homes across India and Jio will offer the most competitive broadband connection."

The oil-retail-to-telecom giant has invested Rs 2.5 lakh crore in fiber connectivity.

Ambani said the broadband services will provide ultra high definition entertainment on TV, voice activated assistance, virtual reality gaming and digital shopping as well as smart home solutions.

"We will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions," he said.

Jio, the company's telecom service, will move India to top five nations in fixed line broadband in coming year, Ambani said.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company also launched Jio Giga Router & Jio GigaTV set top box, saying this will enabled voice command feature on the TV as well. "Jio GigaTV Calling will enable video calling to TV and 'Jio Virtual Reality' headset will enable virtual reality experience."

Ambani said since its launch in September 2016, Jio has amassed 215 million customers and has sold over 25 million Jio phones.

The Jio phone, which was offered on payment of are fundable security deposit only, will provide Whatsapp, Facebook and Youtube commercially from August 15 this year, he said.

Ambani targets 100 million Jio phone users in 'shortest possible time'. Registration for fixed line broadband service will begin from August 15, Ambani said.

He also announced that Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama starting July 21, where feature phones can be exchanged for Jio Phone for Rs 501.

Reliance, he said, has reached an inflection point with consumer business contributing as much as its energy and petrochemical.

At 12:27 hours IST, the stock price of Den Networks was trading down by 7.44 percent at Rs 69 and Hathway Cable down 14.78 percent at Rs 20.75. Siti Networks was quoting at Rs 13.12, down Rs 0.63, or 4.58 percent on the BSE.

Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 55.05, down Rs 0.10, or 0.18 percent and Bharti Airtel was down Rs 4.20, or 1.15 percent at Rs 362.25.