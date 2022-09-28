Does the issue survives now: SC on pleas challenging demonetisation

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The Supreme Court on September 28 said that it will examine whether challenge to demonisation move needs detailed consideration or the questions are only academic in nature now. The top court will hear the case next on October 12.

At the outset of the hearing today, the court asked if the issue requires consideration now, since the demonetisation exercise took place about six years ago.

The court asked the parties if the questions and issues raised in the case are merely academic in nature now.

The petitioners sought to highlight that the ordinance passed by the government back in 2016, which retrospectively gave effect to demonetisation process, was under challenge. Moreover, many issues concerning loss of life and assets for many individuals were also involved.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said that the issue per se does not survive and only academic questions may be left for consideration.

These petitions were filed after the government demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes in November 2016.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court was hearing a batch of petitions that questioned the validity of the move.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation, had announced that the then circulating currency notes for 500 rupees and 1000 rupees would stop being legal tender.

These currency were removed from the system through this exercise in and subsequently new currency notes for 500 rupees and 2000 rupees were introduced as part of the exercise.

The government reasoned that the demonetisation exercise was carried out in an attempt to remove black money from the system.

The move was criticised by various sections of the society as being ill-executed.