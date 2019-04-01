App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 04:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demonetisation good move though people faced hardships, says HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri

The HDFC Bank MD also backed the Narendra Modi government's endeavour to promote digitisation in the banking system asserting that it is one of the best things to have happened in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

HDFC Bank Managing Director (MD) Aditya Puri Sunday said the demonetisation in 2016 was a good move to boost economy in the long run, though the measure had brought hardship to the people at the initial stage.

The HDFC Bank MD also backed the Narendra Modi government's endeavour to promote digitisation in the banking system asserting that it is one of the best things to have happened in India.

"The demonetisation was a good move by the Centre, though it had brought hardship to the people initially," he said in reply to a question at a press conference here.

Puri said the demonetisation has brought more money into the financial system which will boost economy on long-term basis.

related news

In a sudden decision on November 8, 2016, Modi had banned the currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 denominations.

On the HDFC Bank's expansion plans in the Northeast, Puri said it proposed to open 100 more branches in the region in three years to take its branch network close to 230.

As a part of this plan, it would also double the number of branches in Sikkim to 18, the HDFC MD said.

He said that the HDFC Bank had started its journey in the Northeast in 2004, and has grown rapidly since then.

As of December 31, 2018 the bank has 126 branches and 203 ATMs in the region.

The expansion plan of the HDFC Bank network will get a further boost from the 650 Common Service Centres (CSCs) to be set up in the region by the Government of India.

The CSCs run by village-level entrepreneurs will bridge the last-mile connectivity in making banking products and services available to unbanked areas.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 07:45 am

tags #Aditya Puri #Business #demonetisation #Economy #HDFC #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe

BJP Fields Arjun Sethi's Son in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Seat

New 'Smart' Pyjamas for Better Sleep Quality

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Want to Learn from Malinga & Zaheer: New MI Recruit Joseph

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.