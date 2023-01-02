 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Demonetisation: Congress, NCP slam Centre, says 2016 move hit economy, hurt people

Jan 02, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said the move failed in exposing black money as 99 per cent of demonetised notes came back to the banks.

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi government for demonetisation, their statements coming on a day when the Supreme Court upheld the 2016 move saying the decision did not suffer from any legal or constitutional flaw.

The two parties said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre cannot absolve itself of blame for the distress the people of the country suffered due to the decision to scrap high-value currency notes.

"Despite the (SC) verdict, the BJP government must be held accountable for the downfall of the economy due to demonetisation and the loss of many lives due to the disastrous, ill planned process," NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

He said the move failed in exposing black money as 99 per cent of demonetised notes came back to the banks.

"Where did the black money disappear. There is more currency in circulation in the market today than before. So what happened to digital payment if the idea was to minimize cash transactions,'' Crasto questioned.

He said the move was "bad and hasty" and broke the "backbone of the economy, led to loss of human lives and hurt citizens in so many ways".