Democratisation of credit via AA will allow millions of businesses to flourish: Nandan Nilekani

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:54 PM IST

While Nilekani stressed the importance of AA, he also said that the Open Network for Digital Commerce and the Central Bank Digital Currency would be among the key factors in the country's digital journey in the period to come

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani

Account Aggregator or the AA framework will be a game changer in India's digital journey, said Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, while speaking to CNBC TV-18 on December 12.

Nilekani, who has worked extensively on the government's flagship Aadhaar project, believes AA will help businesses to grow and, in turn, create scores of new jobs.

"The democratisation of credit via AA will allow millions of businesses to flourish, and it will create jobs," Nilekani said.

Notably, the AA framework facilitates the sharing of financial information on a real-time basis between regulated entities. AAs are licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to enable the flow of data between Financial Information Providers (FIPs) and Financial Information Users (FIUs).

The AA acts as an intermediary and the information comes from FIPs like banks, AMCs, pension funds etc, and FIUs that consume this data. FIUs, again, can be a bank giving out a loan, an insurance provider or a wealth manager, among others.

Companies including CAMFinServ, Perfios Account Aggregation Services, Yodlee Finsoft, NESL Asset Data, and Finsec AA solutions have received approval from the RBI to operate as AAs.