App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DeMo strikes again: Jewellers get I-T recovery notice over cash deposits

In Mumbai alone, the I-T department has reportedly sent recovery orders to roughly 500 jewellers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
This year, the festival of Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day long festival of Diwali, will be celebrated on October 25. (Image: Reuters)
This year, the festival of Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day long festival of Diwali, will be celebrated on October 25. (Image: Reuters)

The Income-Tax (I-T) department has issued recovery orders against several jewellers across India over cash deposits made in 2016-17 after demonetisation, Business Standard reported.

There is fear that jewellers may not be able to pay the penalty since demand has been soft for the past six months, the report said.

Many stores may have to close down, sources told the paper.

Close

Thousands of jewellers across the country have been sent orders. The last date to issue the notices was December 31.

related news

In Mumbai alone, the I-T department has sent recovery orders to roughly 500 jewellers, as per the report. The number is higher in Delhi though the report did not provide a specific number.

“In view of the reports of additional demand orders of income tax following cash deposits during demonetisation by retail jewellers, we have advised all manufacturer and wholesalers to do proper KYC (Know Your Customer) of retail jewellers, including their tax demand, before delivering any fresh material to them,” Surendra Mehta, national secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association told the publication.

On November 8, 2016, the government announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.

Several jewellers accepted old currency notes even after the allowed period, selling gold at a 30-40 percent premium, the report said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Business

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.