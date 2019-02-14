Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Demand was muted in automotive segment from Diwali until Jan: Bosch

A sharp fall in sales was seen in passenger vehicle segment, said Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Bosch

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bosch posted a weak set of Q3FY19 earnings, with a big miss on the margin front. Revenue has also come in significantly below estimates this time around. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Managing Director of Bosch spoke about the poor results and gave his outlook for the future. He said that the demand was muted in automotive segment from Diwali until January.

He further added that a sharp fall in sales was seen in passenger vehicle segment. However, growth was seen in certain segments like tractors and heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs).

On the growth front, he said, "We see that there is a filled up pipeline both at the dealers as well as at the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); it of course differs from OEM to OEM but relative to the past, there is some inventory."

Talking about demand trends, Bhattacharya said, "We have had a good run in FY18-19 and were near double-digit growth for the year and expect the same in FY19-20 as well."

 

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 10:16 am

tags #Business

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.