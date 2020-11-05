Demand in October has sustained from September: Pidilite MD Bharat Puri

Bharat Puri, Managing Director - Pidilite Industries, said the demand in October had sustained from September.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Puri said the company had a cautiously optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.

Pidilite's B2B business is seeing gradual improvement, according to Puri.

"September was the best month for B2B, October's holding up," he told the news channel.

Pidilite, which manufactures the Fevicol brand of adhesives, recently acquired Huntsman's India unit, which makes Araldite.

Puri said the company sees a lot of revenue and cost synergies with the buyout.

"Araldite revenues can double hereon," he added.

On November 4, Pidilite reported a 9.66 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) in consolidated net profit at Rs 356.44 crore for the July September period.

"EBITDA margins to be maintained between the 20-25 percent band," Puri said. He said the company is seeing some stiffening of raw material prices.

The results were helped by improving demand, strong brands and a push from sales teams.